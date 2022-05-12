Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates debate abortion, education, Whitmer's handling of Covid

Republicans hoping to become Michigan's next governor debated Thursday night in Livingston County.

Michael Brown, Tudor Dixon, Perry Johnson, Ryan Kelley, Michael Markey, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano fielded questions during the debate. James Craig and Donna Brandenburg did not attend.

While the event was a debate, the candidates were answering questions one at a time rather than debating, and there wasn't much variation between responses from the eight.

The candidates answered questions about abortion, education, the Covid vaccine, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling of the pandemic, and more.

