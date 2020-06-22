Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeals judge ruling gyms can reopen on Thursday

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed an appeal to stop an injunction that allows indoor gyms to reopen on Thursday, June 25th.

Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled that indoor gyms were allowed to reopen on June 25, despite being ordered closed by governor Whitmer's orders. The judge in the case ruled Whitmer's order to close gym at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was the correct move but said that "it can't allow other businesses to be open as gyms remain closed."

Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal of that ruling, saying Gov. Whitmer and the Department of Health and Human Services are relying on facts for the reason to keep gyms closed as other businesses reopen.

In Maloney's ruling, it stipulated that gyms most follow federal COVID-19 protocols including limiting the admittance of people inside, social distancing, and maintaining a clean environment.

It's not known if the appeal will prevent gyms from reopening on Thursday, June 25th.