Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, GOP leaders reach agreement on 2020 budget shortfall

An agreement to address a $3.2 billion shortfall in Michigan's 2020 budget has been announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders to respond to deep budget shortfalls brought on by the pandemic crisis.

Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a joint statement Monday night that he agreement includes reductions in funding. It also provides federal COVID-19 relief funding for schools, universities, community colleges and local governments, businesses and workers.

They said they would work together to address shortfalls in next year's budget and asked for congressional help in the next budget.

The current budget year ends Sept. 30.

The agreement still requires approval by the full Legislature.

