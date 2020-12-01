Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a news conference Tuesday to speak on the state of COVID-19 in Michigan.

She'll be speaking at 2:30 p.m. You can watch live in the video player below or at fox2detroit.com/live.

The governor's office didn't give details about what Whitmer will be speaking on, but her news conference comes in the middle of her "three week pause" that created new restrictions in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The restrictions, which came from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, went into effect on Nov. 18 and are set to expire next week on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Under the new orders, in-person learning in high schools, indoor service at bars and restaurants, movie theaters, casinos, organized sports, and arcades were all ordered to close.

Gov. Whitmer also spoke Monday night in a virtual townhall with other leaders in Michigan.

The state's medical director, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who will also be speaking Tuesday afternoon, said the case load has declined in the past week across Michigan.

“I've got some good news, is that over the past week or so we have seen a little bit of a decline across the state when it comes to cases," said the state's medical director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. The decline is particularly in demographics that were hit hard early on.

“If we can double down on what we know works in these next two months, we will save lives and we will be in a much stronger position as vaccines come available," said Whitmer during the town hall.