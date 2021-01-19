Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attend Joe Biden inauguration

article

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that she will spend Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Whitmer's office said the governor will travel to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, saying she was honored to attend the inauguration.

"The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans," said Governor Whitmer. "I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track."

Whitmer, who was nominated by Biden to serve as Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee, was also appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Inauguration Day 2021 is sure to be the most unique in American history following the Capitol Riot from just two weeks ago and an ongoing global pandemic that has taken the lives of over 400,000 Americans.

Instead of the usual 200,000 tickets distributed to members of Congress and passed out to their constituents, organizers will allow just over 1,000 tickets — one for each of the 535 members of Congress and one guest each.

But in previous years, inaugural crowds have been a big deal.

President Barack Obama’s second inauguration drew in more than 310,000 people and President George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005 saw approximately 197,000 people.

A major headline in the first days of President Donald Trump’s administration was him overstating the size of his own attendance when then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer falsely claimed Trump’s inauguration "was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe."

This year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is flat-out telling people to stay home.