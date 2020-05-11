Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to update state on COVID-19 Monday afternoon as manufacturing restarts 

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday, the same day that manufacturing, including auto suppliers, are starting to return to work.

Gov. Whitmer announced the Monday afternoon press conference set for 3:30 from Lansing. She'll be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. You can watch it at fox2detroit.com/live or in the player below.

The governor has spoken regularly on Monday afternoons and will discuss the state's response on the same day that manufacturing work starts to resume.

On Sunday, the state says reported only 25 deaths from the virus, the lowest report since March 29th. However, that follows a trend of low deaths reported on Sunday. On May 3, 29 deaths were reported and on April 26, 41 deaths were reported.

Gov. Whitmer said last Thursday the state is continuing to flatten the curve and, because of several positive signs from Michigan numbers, manufacturing jobs can start to resume work on Monday, May 11th. Additionally, she said the Stay Home, Stay Safe order was extended until May 28th, the fourth time she extended the stay-at-home order. The new order will extend until May 28 but will allow employees in manufacturing to return to the job.

During her press conference, Whitmer unveiled a six-phase approach to return to 'normal' that residents of the state will need to follow as we continue to fight the virus.

The phases of the pandemic include:

UNCONTROLLED GROWTH: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high case levels with concern about health system capacity. FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system's capacity is sufficient for current needs. IMPROVING: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining. CONTAINING: Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained. POST-PANDEMIC: Community spread not expected to return.

Currently, Michigan is in the flattening phase and if we continue to maintain social distancing, we will move into the improving phase soon.

Read more about the six phases here.