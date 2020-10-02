Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wishes President Trump well in COVID-19 recovery

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statement to wish President Donald Trump well as he recovers from COVID-19 following his confirmed test announced early Friday morning.

President Trump announced on Twitter that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 just hours after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive.

In a statement, the Democratic governor wished both Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery.

"I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day," Whitmer said. "This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president."

The governor and president have been at odds all year over the best way to handle the virus. Whitmer called on Trump to issue a federal mandate on face masks in July, which the president never did and he was rarely seen wearing one. In May, the president toured a Ford facility in Ypsilanti that was making ventilators and was seen not wearing a mask. He said that he had one and wore it when the cameras were not on.

“I did not want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump said at the time.

In September, Whitmer said the president is the 'biggest threat to the American people' for the way he has handled of COVID-19.

On Friday, Whitmer said she hopes the confirmed test is a wakeup call tot he American people.



"Here's the good news. We can beat this enemy – but it's going to take every single one of us working together to do it. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it's wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It's washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another.

"I know this is hard. It's hard for our seniors, our parents, our students, our small businesses, and our frontline workers. This has been one of the most challenging experiences any of us has ever faced. But we must not let our guard down. We must remain vigilant. COVID-19 won't just go away because we're tired of the disruptions it has caused to our daily lives, and right now there is no cure.

"My sincere hope is that today's news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American. Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let's all do our part. Let's all mask up. And let's get through this together, as one nation."