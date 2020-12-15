Michigan Gov. Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be speaking Tuesday afternoon on the state of COVID-19, just hours after the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered across the country and in the state.

Gov. Whitmer will be speaking at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 alongside MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan's attorney general Dana Nessel. You can watch live when the press conference begins in the video player below or at fox2detroit.com/live.

The governor's office did not give details about what she'll be speaking on.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization last week and now the first doses are being administered across the county. In Michigan, the University of Michigan Medicine and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids were the first to give vaccines on Monday.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could receive emergency approval from the FDA as soon as next week. Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca vaccinations are expected to follow.

Michigan is expecting about 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first shipment from the federal government. You can read more about that here.

Michigan health officials have also laid out the prioritization plan for who will be receiving the vaccine. Frontline healthcare workers are the top priority. You can read more about that here.

The vaccine is anticipated to be available to the general population in Michigan in spring 2021.

Meanwhile, Michigan is in the middle of Gov. Whitmer's extension of the "three-week pause," which is set to expire this weekend on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Under the order, the closures will continue through December 20 and the order does not include a blanket stay-home order that was in place in the spring. Employees who work jobs that must be performed in person can still go to work. Outdoor gatherings, dining, and parks are still open, as are other individualized activities like working out at a gym.