Michigan Gov. Whitmer to hold election press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning a press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss voting opportunities and the upcoming general election on November 3rd.

Whiter announced the press conference early Tuesday morning saying she intends to also sign legislation to "ensure residents can vote safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that each vote is counted."

Michigan's governor will be speaking publicly for the first time since the Michigan Supreme Court ruled last week that she stepped outside of her authority in extending the emergency orders every 28 days since the end of April.

The governor will be joined by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark.

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling that many of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency orders regarding COVID-19 safety are not legal. The stunning ruling said she illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn't apply. One aspect the court pointed out was the redeclaring states of emergency in what has been a string of orders from Whitmer. The state of emergency is meant to last 28 days.

On Monday, Whitmer said more than 800,000 Michiganders will lose unemployment benefits if the ruling goes into effect immediately and asked for the state Supreme Court to ensure the ruling goes into effect on Friday, October 30.

Following the Supreme Court decision, the state Dept. of Health and Human Services issued emergency orders on gathering sizes, face mask requirements, and limitations on bars and other venues. These orders are meant to support the same ones issued by Whitmer's office.

Whitmer hinted she would be undeterred from enforcing safety protocols amid the pandemic despite the decision by the state's highest court through other agencies, which said the state legislature would have to be included on future executive orders.

