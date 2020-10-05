Mich. SOS Jocelyn Benson says 'estimate is Friday' for election results in Michigan

With less than 30 days to go until Election Day, the state of Michigan is already breaking records for the number of requested absentee ballots. Now Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is switching gears to ensure the integrity and safety of the election.

Benson visited the Northwest Activities Center Monday, one of several satellite voting locations opening in Detroit as an effort to help with the voting process after issues were reported with absentee ballot voting in the August primary.

At these satellite locations, citizens can register to vote, pick up a ballot or return a ballot and find strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

"As of today 2.7 million Michigan citizens have requested to have their ballots mailed to them and vote early this year," Benson said. "380,000 voters have already returned their ballots."

Benson called those numbers extraordinary. She's also letting the public know they should not expect results on election night.

"Our estimate is Friday before we can ensure all these ballots will be tabulated and processed," she said.

Hoping to get ballots in more hands, a local grocery store chain is also playing a part.

"Every Kroger in the state of Michigan will have applications available for citizens to request their ballots," she said.

Some voters who already have a ballot say they're taking extra steps to get it in on time.

"I decided to take it in-person to make sure it gets to the right place," said one voter we talked to, Marcia Baum.

"The security of the drop boxes, I think, are well-established. They're monitored. There are staff picking up ballots every day so no ballots are left overnight," Benson said.

Benson also addressed concerns over potential voter intimidation.

"You'll see poll workers checking in and observing the process but the line is crossed when someone becomes disruptive and that's when we'll step in."

You can find a satellite voting location near you at DetroitVotes2020.org.