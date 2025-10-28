Michigan Governor race: Finance reports show leading candidates in funding

The Brief Fundraising in the race for Michigan's next governor is showing who is ahead in both parties. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is leading the way in the Democratic field. Former Attorney General Mike Cox is the top Republican fundraiser.



In the race for Michigan’s next governor, the most recent campaign finance reports show Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson leading the way in the Democratic field.

Big picture view:

Former Attorney General Mike Cox is the top Republican fundraiser. While Michigan is more than a year away from the 2026 election, the winner in the fundraising race might be Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, because he doesn’t have to spend any of his contributions to a primary race.

Dave Dulio, an Oakland University professor of political science, says this is the stage where these candidates will build the foundation of their campaign. That includes hiring staff, opening offices around the state, and conducting candidate research.

Dig deeper:

Detroit Free Press columnist M.L. Elrick ran for office in 2021.

"I knew it was going to take a lot of time. I knew it was going to be frustrating, but the biggest thing is there’s a feeling of owing somebody something," he said. "Even if you’re strong on message, the fact that you can be everywhere. These billboards are everywhere, and that has an impact on voters because we see names and faces and we remember them. And when we don’t know what we’re going to do, we’re like ‘oh yeah, that’s so and so!’"