Michigan health department to update state amid record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

As Michigan comes to face with one of its worst stretches of the COVID-19 pandemic, with record highs in both hospitalizations and daily cases, its health leaders will join Tuesday with another message urging people to protect themselves against the virus.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel will address the state with updates to Covid metrics and best practices for staying safe during the winter surge. She'll speak alongside the state's chief medical executive and other medical personnel at 10:45 a.m. Viewers can watch the press conference on FOX2Detroit.com

The shadow of omicron's spread through Michigan has forced the state into one of its most precarious positions since the pandemic arrived.

Even with available vaccines, masks, and well-known practices for staying safe - skepticism of some of those solutions have proven to be persistent barriers to reducing the pandemic's severity. They've also factored into the effectiveness that mutations like omicron have had in jumping from host.

Even as Michigan recorded it's highest patient load linked to COVID-19 yet, about 4,900 people on Monday, the health department has continued following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in scaling back quarantine and isolation periods for people.

That includes at schools, which just had the isolation period shortened to five days in some cases.