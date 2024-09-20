Michigan historical marker honors Black engineer who helped design Ambassador Bridge

As Cornelius Henderson IV reflects on his namesake, there’s pride and pain in his tears.

"He would just be happy, proud that it’s documented," he said.

On Friday that came with a historical marker to honor Cornelius Langston Henderson, a Black engineer who worked on the creation of the Ambassador Bridge.

"So when you look at all the metal that you are looking at, in the Canadian approach, Henderson supervised that process," said Dr. Rashid Faisal. "He rose up from draftsman in the drafting department, all the way up to technical design engineer, dealing with steel construction. That was his specialization at the University of Michigan."

But that accomplishment almost never happened. Henderson, who faced discrimination as a student at U of M. He was just the second African American to graduate from the School of Engineering in 1911, he could not find employment in the US.

"He ran across one of his classmates from the University of Michigan who stated, 'Why don't you apply to the Canadian Bridge Company?' Henderson applied, and got the job."

But Henderson’s efforts to mold this bridge often went unrecognized.

Fast forward a century later, and this marker will help to continue telling Henderson’s story for generations to come.

"For this marker to be here after I’m gone, everyone will know the story now - it’s not hidden," said Cornelius Henderson IV.

And organizers hope this tribute will inspire more African American youth to pursue STEM careers.

"My work is really with the youth to ensure that these narratives reach them and then we may get a future Henderson," Faisal said.