Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit: Apply now to receive assistance covering energy bills this winter

Qualifying Michigan residents can apply now for a tax credit designed to offset heating costs this winter.

Both renters and homeowners who meet the income requirements for the tax credit can qualify. Last year, Michigan households received an average of $180 in assistance from the Home Heating Tax Credit.

This credit is often applied to a resident's utility bill to help pay for their heat in the colder months.

Home Heating Credit requirements

To qualify, you must meet all of these requirements:

You own or were contracted to pay rent and occupied a Michigan homestead

You were NOT a full-time student who was claimed as a dependent on another person’s return

You did NOT live in college or university operated housing for the entire year

You did NOT live in a licensed care facility for the entire year

Your income was within the limits in Table A and Table B

How to get the credit

Residents have until Sept. 30 to apply for the credit.

To apply, fill out this form and mail it to the Michigan Department of Treasury by the deadline.

Those who need help or have more questions about tax assistance are encouraged to use the state's free tax preparation service. People with disabilities, limited English-speaking ability, and those who earn less than $67,000 annually are able to use the service.

"The Home Heating Credit can help with heating bills, allowing individuals and families to spend their hard-earned dollars on other necessities," said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "Local free tax preparation can help taxpayers navigate the paperwork required to receive this very important credit and other credits, like the Earned Income Tax Credit. Please don’t hesitate to seek out voluntary assistance if you think you’re eligible."