Michigan homeowners can get help with mortgage payments

The State of Michigan has established a new fund to help mitigate hardships on homeowners brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and will help Michiganders behind on their mortgages and utilities.

The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF), was established by the state to help eligible homeowners get their bills paid.

The state of Michigan as allocated over $242 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and will be dispersed by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).

Who is eligible?

Homeowners with household incomes less than 150% of Area Median Income (AMI)

Homeowners who own and occupy the property as their primary residence

Homeowners must have and explain a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 on or after January 21, 2020.

How much money is available?

The state of Michigan is allocating grants of up to $25,000 per household. Because these are grants, they do not need to be repaid to the state.

These funds can be used to cover delinquent housing expenses, property taxes, escrow shortages, utilities (including water, gas, electricity, and internet), and more.

How do I apply for the MIHAF?

Advertisement