Michigan homeowners can get help with mortgage payments
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The State of Michigan has established a new fund to help mitigate hardships on homeowners brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and will help Michiganders behind on their mortgages and utilities.
The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF), was established by the state to help eligible homeowners get their bills paid.
The state of Michigan as allocated over $242 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and will be dispersed by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
Who is eligible?
- Homeowners with household incomes less than 150% of Area Median Income (AMI)
- Homeowners who own and occupy the property as their primary residence
- Homeowners must have and explain a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 on or after January 21, 2020.
How much money is available?
The state of Michigan is allocating grants of up to $25,000 per household. Because these are grants, they do not need to be repaid to the state.
These funds can be used to cover delinquent housing expenses, property taxes, escrow shortages, utilities (including water, gas, electricity, and internet), and more.
How do I apply for the MIHAF?
- Use the secure online application portal CLICK HERE to submit your application for assistance.
- This is the best way to apply for those who have a smart phone, tablet, or computer.
- First review the Acceptable Documentation List and be prepared to provide supporting documentation, such as photo ID, social security number, monthly income/benefit statement, and delinquent housing expense statements.
- Check the status of your submission HERE
- Program questions please call Customer Service 844-756-4423 or email MSHDA-HO-HAF-Program@michigan.gov