Michigan house explosion leaves one dead, one critically injured

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The Brief A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a home explosion in West Michigan. The cause of the blast is under investigation.



An investigation is underway after a house explosion in west Michigan killed one and critically injured another early Tuesday morning.

The blast came from a house in the 5700 block of Rollaway Drive in Comstock Park, approximately 10 minutes outside of Grand Rapids in Kent County.

Video of the home showed debris scattered around the neighborhood with smoke billowing from the scene.

Dig deeper:

Approximately 50 calls reporting an explosion and house fire arrived around 4 a.m. at the dispatch center, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Police and fire crews responded to the address, finding a home completely destroyed with on-fire debris scattered around the street.

Two neighbors who initially responded to the explosion pulled an adult female from the home. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Later on in the investigation, crews located a deceased person, believed to be a man registered at the address.

A positive identification is still pending.

What's next:

An investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Plainfield Township Fire Department, and other emergency crews are underway.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125,