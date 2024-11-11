As Michigan House flips, Dems predict shutdown while GOP working on ‘key issues’

Michigan Republicans wrestled back control of the House of Representatives in Lansing during the election last week and at least one Democrat says she expects work in the capital to come to a complete stop.

Democrats lost their grip on the Michigan House but kept control of the Senate. The reshuffling in Lansing could signal new directions for Michigan, despite Democrat Gretchen Whitmer remaining in office for two more years.

Royal Oak Democratic state Senator Mallory McMorrow said she expects new House Speaker Matt Hall to bring things to a stop.

"The Matt Hall version is to grind everything to a halt and we could see a government shutdown," McMorrow said this weekend on Off The Record on PBS Detroit.

Detroit News reporter Beth LeBlanc agreed.

"I think Matt Hall excels at gridlock," she said.

"You know again what House Republicans are going work on are the issues that won us the majority," Midland County Republican representative Bill Schuette said.

With Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate out starting in January, Hall and the Republicans have 63 seats – enough to run the House. Some Democrats think Republicans have a plan to block the progressive agenda of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and legislative Democrats.

Again, we asked Schuette if Republicans plan to shut down the government.

"Our intent is to deliver on the key issues facing Michigan," Schuette said.

Hall has said he would work with the governor on roads and other projects that will benefit his constituents.

When asked a third time about all that gridlock chatter, Schuette gave the same response.

"I will say that we are going to work on and focus on governing and delivering on the issues facing Michigan," Schuette said.

The bi-partisan working relationship between Hall and Whitmer remains a work in progress. If there's something Michiganders want and if Whitmer and Hall can't cooperate, Michigan residents may not get it.