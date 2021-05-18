Michigan is no longer the most expensive state to insure a car, study finds

Michigan is no longer the most expensive state to insure a car, according to a new report.

For seven straight years, Michigan has topped the list compiled by insure.com. However, it moved into second place this year, with Louisiana now the most expensive state to insure a vehicle.

Michigan, Louisiana, and the third most expensive state, Florida, have all been in the top three for the past three years.

According to the report, Louisiana's average yearly insurance cost is $2,839, while Michigan's is $2,112, and Florida's is $2,082.

Michigan saw a 27% decrease in average rates in 2021 compared to 2020, but its rates are still 48% above the national average, according to the report.

Changes were made to Michigan's auto insurance laws last year that gave drivers different options when purchasing no-fault insurance. Because unlimited medical coverage is no longer required, rates dropped for some people.

The least expensive state is Maine, with an average yearly cost of $858.

Insure compared data from six large carriers in 10 ZIP codes per state to determine the most and least expensive places.