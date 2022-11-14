Michigan is the state with the worst potholes, study says

article

Potholes cause costly damage and leave drivers across the United States with headaches.

Michigan has the worst potholes out of all the states, according to a study from the insurance website Quote Wizard.

The site looked at search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs over the past year to compile the lists of the worst states and cities. There's a bit of good news for Michigan, though – none of its cities were ranked in the top 11.

Worst states for potholes:

Michigan Indiana Rhode Island Washington Vermont Pennsylvania New Jersey Ohio Tennessee New York Illinois

Worst cities for potholes: