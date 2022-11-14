Expand / Collapse search

Michigan is the state with the worst potholes, study says

By Amber Ainsworth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Potholes cause costly damage and leave drivers across the United States with headaches.

Michigan has the worst potholes out of all the states, according to a study from the insurance website Quote Wizard.

The site looked at search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs over the past year to compile the lists of the worst states and cities. There's a bit of good news for Michigan, though – none of its cities were ranked in the top 11.

How do you know if your vehicle needs pothole repair?

Its pothole season. If you hit one, how do you know if your vehicle needs a repair? Mat Kostrzewa, Certified Service Technician from Bowman Chevrolet in Clarkston tells us what to look for.

Worst states for potholes:

  1. Michigan
  2. Indiana
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Washington
  5. Vermont
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. New Jersey
  8. Ohio
  9. Tennessee
  10. New York
  11. Illinois

Worst cities for potholes:

  1. Nashville
  2. Spokane, Wash.
  3. Yakima, Wash.
  4. Philadelphia
  5. Seattle, Wash.
  6. Grand Junction, Colo.
  7. New York
  8. Kansas City, Mo.
  9. Los Angeles
  10. Burlington, Vt.
  11. Lafayette, Ind.