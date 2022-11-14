Michigan is the state with the worst potholes, study says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Potholes cause costly damage and leave drivers across the United States with headaches.
Michigan has the worst potholes out of all the states, according to a study from the insurance website Quote Wizard.
The site looked at search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs over the past year to compile the lists of the worst states and cities. There's a bit of good news for Michigan, though – none of its cities were ranked in the top 11.
Worst states for potholes:
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Rhode Island
- Washington
- Vermont
- Pennsylvania
- New Jersey
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- New York
- Illinois
Worst cities for potholes:
- Nashville
- Spokane, Wash.
- Yakima, Wash.
- Philadelphia
- Seattle, Wash.
- Grand Junction, Colo.
- New York
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Los Angeles
- Burlington, Vt.
- Lafayette, Ind.