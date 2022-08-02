Michigan joining nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

article

If you're tired of receiving "Scam Likely" calls, then you're in luck.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the State of Michigan will be joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to combat robocalling.

Fifty attorney generals around the country will investigate various telecommunications companies that are responsible for bringing foreign robocalls into the United States. The task force plans to take legal action against these companies, and they have one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.

"Robocalls aren't just a Michigan problem. They are a nationwide problem. That is why I am proud to join my fellow Attorneys General. We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers. If the telecom industry won't police itself, the Task Force will," said Nessel.

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. The majority of scam robocall traffic originate from overseas. These calls include Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, and Amazon scams against consumers. These scams target all consumers, including some of our most vulnerable citizens.

An estimated $29.8 billion dollars was stolen through scam calls in 2021. The Task Force plans to shut down providers that profit from this illegal scam traffic and refuse to take steps to reduce these scam calls.

General Nessel offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

• Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.

• Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.

• If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.

• Contact our Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388.

• File a Do Not Call or Text complaint here.