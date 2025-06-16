Michigan lawmakers on alleged Minnesota shooter's hit list

The Brief A man accused of shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses had a "hit list" targeting dozens of Democratic officials, including two in Michigan. Federal prosecutors confirmed the list contained 45 names, including pro-choice politicians and healthcare centers, with the shooter killing one lawmaker and injuring others. Authorities are investigating the motive behind what they describe as a "political assassination" and a "chilling attack on our democracy."



The man now charged with shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses in their own homes had targeted dozens of democratic officials, according to Vance Boelter's "hit list". FOX 2 has learned two of the people on the alleged lists were Michigan lawmakers.

Federal prosecutors confirmed the suspected shooter had 45 Democrats listed, including dozens in Minnesota, members of Planned Parenthood, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, and several healthcare centers across the Midwest.

FOX 2 has learned from sources that several Michigan lawmakers were on the list as well.

Representative Debbie Dingell confirmed to FOX 2 that her name is on that list. Congresswoman Hillary Scholten, who represents Michigan's 3rd district on the west side of the state, has canceled her events and confirmed she was also on the alleged shooter's list.

We will not be publishing any other names without permission to protect their safety.

According to federal prosecutors, Boelter visited at least four homes of state lawmakers on Saturday before the shootings. Prosecutors said Boelter ultimately targeted Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman, along with their spouses. Hortman and her husband were both killed. Hoffman and his wife were both injured and are being treated at a hospital.

Suspect's manifesto found

What they're saying:

The head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension clarified Sunday that Boelter's notebook contained a list of lawmakers but not ideological writings.

"I want to clarify for everybody, this is not a document…that would be like a traditional manifesto that’s like a treatise on all kinds of ideologies and writings," Drew Evans said at a press conference prior to Boelter's arrest.

Evans said the notebook did include "other thoughts" and documents.

The BCA revealed over the weekend that law enforcement had recovered the notebook and that it contained the list of lawmakers, including pro-choice supporters, and "No Kings" papers.

"I don’t want the public to have the impression that there’s this long manifesto that’s providing all of this other information and details and then is associated with names," Evans said.

The list included politicians who support abortion rights and healthcare centers that provide related services.

What's next:

Evans said the notebook will be part of a "deeper dive" to understand the motivation of this individual. The Hennepin County Attorney and the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota held separate news conferences Monday morning announcing numerous state and federal charges against Boelter.

"This was a political assassination, which is not a word we use very often in the United States, let alone here in Minnesota," said Joseph Thompson, who was appointed the acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota by President Donald Trump last month. "It's a chilling attack on our democracy, on our way of life."