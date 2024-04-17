It will now be easier for some in Michigan to get a driver's license after lawmakers passed an amendment to the state's vehicle code.

Before HB 5103's passage, someone who had been convicted of multiple moving violations within the past three years couldn't obtain a driver's identification. The prohibition was an "unnecessary roadblock for thousands of Michiganders" the Secretary of State said after the bill's passage, which removed the restriction.

Secretary Jocelyn Benson applauded the approval, adding that preventing young people from having a legal means for getting a license would trap them in a cycle that was hard to break.

A young person who was barred from driving could make getting a job harder, while adding a burden on families forced to transport them to and from destinations.

"Without a reasonable path to legal driving, they are barred from employment opportunities, have limited mobility and independence, and put an added strain on friends and family who must provide their transportation," Benson said.

The state department found repeated examples during their Road to Restoration clinics where the penalty disproportionally affecting young people who already have limited access to getting a license.

"Mistakes they made in driving without a license, perhaps without understanding the gravity of the situation or out of necessity, have kept them ineligible to drive for years," Benson said.

While the bill cleared the Michigan Senate by a 3-1 ratio, it received much more resistance in the House chamber.

