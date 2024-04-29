Man wanted for absconding shot by police on Belle Isle during arrest attempt

article

A man was shot on Belle Isle while police were trying to take him into custody late Monday morning.

A large police presence that included officers from the sheriff's office, Detroit police, and Michigan State Police was observed on Belle Isle around 11:30 a.m.

According to MSP, the Wayne County Sheriff tether unit was attempting to arrest a man who was wanted for absconding.

While attempting to take him into custody, the individual was struck. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

"There were no injuries to the public or police," MSP wrote on social media.

The department is now overseeing the investigation.

No other information was made available, however, SkyFOX did observe the scene near the shoreline where a long gun was on the ground.