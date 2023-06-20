Detroit clinic helps Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

Detroit drivers can get help to reinstate their licenses during a clinic Wednesday.

In 2021, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations.

The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving records of more than 350,000 people. However, many people need to take extra steps to get their licenses back. The MDOS mailed letters to those affected by the law change, explaining their current status and outlining additional action they must take before they can resume driving.

During the Road to Restoration clinic at Goodwill Industries of Detroit at 3111 Grand River Ave., attendees can get individual assistance determining how they can restore their licenses and when possible, receive the services they need to do so on-site.

Assistance is free, but there may be fees or fines that must be paid before a license is reinstated. Attendees are also encouraged to buy a copy of their driving record for $12 online or at the clinic.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is closed now, but walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more and find other upcoming clinics here.