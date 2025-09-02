Michigan lawmakers want ICE 'safe zones' at schools, churches

The Brief Some Michigan lawmakers want to make it illegal for federal immigration officials to enter certain locations in the state. Churches, hospitals, places of worship, and other locations would be off limits to ICE, according to the three-bill proposal. But Republicans argue the bills are just a means for Democrats to gain more votes.



Michigan state senators want to create ‘safe zones’ that would prevent federal immigration officials from entering without a warrant.

The three-bill proposal was introduced by Michigan Democrats Mary Cavanagh (Redford Township), Stephanie Chang (Detroit), and Jeremy Moss (Southfield) designates schools, places of worship, and other locations as off limits to ICE and other federal law enforcement agents.

Local perspective:

A church in Southwest Detroit has seen the consequences of a country ramping up immigration enforcement and deportations. Rich Colon of the Santos Church said visits to his place of worship dropped as federal agents increasingly targeted certain populations.

"Immediately, it was fear, it was anxiety, it was worry. We've seen several businesses immediately close up and shut down right away," said Colon.

That's the emotion that SB 508 would hope to assuage if it was signed into law.

"For people to be able to come to church and places of worship and be able to lean into that and to embrace their faith without the fear of something happening to them in a place of worship - I mean I think it's essential," said Colon.

In addition to schools and churches, hospitals, sites hosting funerals and weddings, courthouses, and places where organizations are helping children, pregnant women, and victims of crime or abuse are staying would also be off limits.

"In people's minds, anything can happen. So knowing that there's something to prevent that in different areas is definitely comforting," said Colon.

The other side:

But where Democrats like Moss see efforts to improve an unhealthy immigration policy, Republicans like Jim Runestad argue are just political maneuvering from across the aisle.

"They're worried about votes. They want these people to vote. It would change the Congressional district maps. That's what this is about," the White Lake Republican said. "So the death, the destruction - it doesn't bother them. We have sleeper cells that are pouring over the borders. They don't care about that. They care about getting a leg up on the voting."

Introduced on Aug. 26, the bills were referred to the Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety for a hearing at a later time.

Big picture view:

According to the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, even without legislation making its way to the governor's desk, there are certain protections still afforded to immigrants.

"That even if this bill doesn't pass, immigrants do still have rights under the fourth amendment so there should still be due cause for someone to be stopped or for enforcement action to take place," said Christine Sauve.

In order to become law, the bills would need to pass both the Michigan House and Senate chambers.

However, with both sides currently divided and a shutdown over budgetary disagreements looming, pushing an immigration-based bill across the finish line could be a tough ask.