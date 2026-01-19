Michigan lawmakers working to crackdown on human trafficking in the state

The Brief State lawmakers are working to crackdown on human trafficking. Trafficking often takes place during big events with lots of people traveling into town, like the Detroit Auto Show. FOX 2 sources indicate there’s no evidence of this illicit activity taking place at the auto show.



Michigan state lawmakers are working on a set of bills to help police crack down on human trafficking, which can often take place during big events with lots of people traveling into town, such as the Detroit Auto Show.

Big picture view:

Even events like the auto show have law enforcement on alert. FOX 2 spoke with a former Detroit Police Assistant Chief who talked about having a group of about 20 officers working with several federal law enforcement agencies to spot suspicious activity during large events in the city from past auto shows to even the Super Bowl twenty years prior.

It’s the arraignment of these people here some of the suspects charged in a large human trafficking sting in Macomb County days ago that has state lawmakers like Kelly Breen who represents Novi, redoubling efforts to pass legislation that empowers survivors to speak out and help police bring their abusers to Justice.

"It's a large package but the biggest five bills," said State Rep. Kelly Breen. "They will make it easier for victims to come forward, and they will still have judicial discretion so that judges can do what they think is best, but most importantly, what we have with human trafficking are people who are afraid to come forward. They have been groomed by either family members or they have been bought and sold by relatives. It is a horrible scourge in our society."

"People from around the country come in. You see a large influx of women and men hanging around, and one thing leads to another, and you get tips. It’s not just the small motels among Michigan Ave or whatever. It’s the major hotels and nice hotels. A lot of these are high-priced prostitutes," said Retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 sources indicate there’s no evidence of this illicit activity taking place at the auto show, but investigators say it’s just the type of large scale event that can see such crimes take place.