Michigan Lottery: $1.15 million Lotto 47 winning ticket sold at Livingston County Kroger

A lucky person bought a $1.15 million winning Michigan Lottery ticket at a Livingston County Kroger store.

The Lotto 47 ticket with the numbers drawn Saturday, 02-09-20-22-24-39, was purchased from the Kroger at 9700 Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney.

It's the first jackpot won this year. Last year, the jackpot was won seven times. The largest 2022 prize was $5.42 million.

The winner can call the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.