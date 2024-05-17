It's still early, but 2024 could bring another round of poor air quality like the blankets of smoke that shrouded Michigan in a foggy haze last year.

Wildfires spilling out of northern Canada were the culprit last year and are expected to be a problem this summer as well. Already this spring, the Midwest has been afflicted by wildfire smoke, worsening air quality for some sensitive groups.

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, there are over 30 active wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia provinces. Other fires have been reported as far east as Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy also declared an Air Quality Advisory for Saturday, May 18 amid concerns of elevated levels of ozone in the skies.

It's in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

In the summer of 2023, people who suffer from respiratory illnesses like asthma were told to stay inside due to poor air quality from the wildfires in northern Canada. On one infamous occasion in June, Detroit had some of the worst air quality in the world, and was rated as "very unhealthy."

Air quality is measured using an index that ranges from Orange to purple and Maroon. Find a breakdown of the Air Quality Index here.

An interactive map of air quality has been embedded below that shows what kinds of pollutants are in the air and how poor the atmosphere is.

There's also an app called JustAir Solutions that will text mobile phone users updates about poor air quality in their area.