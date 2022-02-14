Michigan Lottery contributed $1.41 billion to School Aid Fund in 2021

article

The Michigan Lottery announced its largest-ever contribution to the state's education fund over the previous fiscal year, contributing closing to $1.5 billion.

The figure exceeds its previous contributing record by nearly $240 million and is the third year in a row that money the lottery sends to the Michigan School Aid Fund was higher than a billion dollars.

"The Lottery’s record-setting performance over the last seven years has helped us put Michigan students first," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. Together, we have closed the funding gap between schools, raised per-student funding, and improved school facilities, all without raising taxes. I am grateful to everyone who has made this substantial investment in our kids possible."

In the 2015 fiscal year, the Michigan Lottery contributed $795.5 million to the school aid fund. Through the 2021 fiscal year, that figure is now $1.419 billion, a 78% increase:

FY20: $1.179 billion

FY19: $1.070 billion

FY18: $941.2 million

FY17: $924.1 million

FY16: $888.9 million

FY15: $795.5 million

Spending at the Michigan Lottery has been higher in recent years. Last year, 925 businesses that sell lottery tickets and other games sold at least $1 million. For each dollar spent on a Michigan Lottery ticket in FY21, approximately:

Advertisement