Michigan Lottery scams: Don't pay someone for prize money

The Michigan Lottery issued a warning this week about scams targeting people for money.

According to the Lottery, one of the scams involves a scammer reaching out to someone via phone, text, mail, or email to tell them they have won a big prize. However, the scammer then tells the victim that they need to send money to claim the prize.

These scammers try to convince victims to send cashier's checks, make an electronic transfer, or even meet in person.

The other scam is when a person claiming to be a winner contacts the victim and offers to share their prize with them. The scammer then requests money from the victim.

In some cases, the scammers will even try to target a victim again, asking for more money with excuses such as unexpected processing costs.

To check if a lottery prize, offer, or promotion is legitimate, contact the Lottery’s Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2, or via email at onlinehelp@michiganlottery.com.