Michigan Lottery scratch-offs with million-dollar prizes: cost for each game, odds, and where to buy

Looking to become an instant millionaire? Eliminate the odds of wasting your money by purchasing Michigan Lottery scratch-off games that still have million-dollar top prizes.

The Michigan Lottery announces winners of major pots but how many instant games - aka scratch-offs - still have the big jackpot of more than $1 million? As it turns out, there are 31 that have at least one million dollar winning tickets out there.

We combed through the Michigan Lottery website and found more than 31 scratch-off games have prizes worth $1 million left, with additional prizes as high as $6 million. Tickets for all of these mega prizes cost as low as $10 or as high as $50.

We're listing them below, starting with the cheapest ticket - and the big prize is at the bottom.

Good luck!

$1,000,000 FRENZY MULTIPLIER

The top prize for the $1,000,000 Frenzy Multiplier is $1 million and there are still two winning tickets out there. The first prize for this game was won back in May 2021 in Brant, Michigan, southwest of Saginaw. At $10 per ticket, the over all odds of winning are 1 in 3.62

How to Play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win 2 TIMES that prize

Get a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES that prize

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize

$20 Frenzy: Reveal a "Bankroll" symbol, win $20 instantly.

$30 Frenzy: Reveal a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win $30 instantly.

$50 Frenzy: Reveal a "Treasure Chest" symbol, win $50 instantly.

$100 Frenzy: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $100 instantly.

Want to play? Find the retailer near you at Michigan Lottery's website.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

$1,000,000 JUMBO CASH

Similar to the first game, tickets for this one cost $10 each and the odds are similar at 1 in 3.77. However, there's only grand prize of $1 million remaining. The previous two prizes were sold at two Detroit retailers on Nov. 30, 2021 and Dec. 2, 2021. Perhaps some people had some very nice holidays that year?

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Bill" symbol, win $100 automatically.

JUMBO WIN: Reveal a "$200 Bill" symbol, win $200 instantly.

BONUS CASH: Reveal a "Star" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

Find out where you can play $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash on Michigan Lottery's website.

BLACK & GOLD

A new game on the Michigan Lottery is Black & Gold - which started with three $1 million prizes. So far, one of those prizes has already been claimed as a ticket was sold at a Mount Pleasant store in January 2023. The ticket is $10 each and odds are 1 in 3.44 to win

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Pot of Gold" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Get a "Gold Bar" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Of the more than 2 million total prizes at the start of the game, more than 1.3 million prizes remain including two grand prizes. Here's where to find the game near you.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

CA$H GAME

Just one of the three $1 million prize still are waiting to be claimed in the Ca$h Game. The first two of three prizes were won in Romulus and Flint in October 2021. It has limited availability and odds of winning 1 in 3.79. There are just 333,380 remaining prizes out there.

How to play:

Game 1:

Reveal two "Bankroll" symbols, win the prize amount shown.

Reveal three "Bankroll" symbols, win DOUBLE the prize amount shown.

Game 2:

Reveal three "Bill" symbols in the same ROW, win prize for that ROW.

Reveal two "Bill" symbols and a "Stack of Cash" symbol in the same ROW, win DOUBLE the prize for that ROW.

Game 3:

Reveal three "coin" symbols in the same row, column or diagonal line, win the prize shown.

Reveal a "2X" symbol in the 2X BOX, win DOUBLE that prize.

Game 4:

Reveal 3 identical prize amounts, win that amount.

Reveal 2 identical prize amounts and a "Money Bag" symbol, win DOUBLE that amount.

Game 5:

Reveal a "Star" symbol in any spot, win prize shown below that symbol.

Reveal a "CA$H" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Find where to play Ca$h Game on the Michigan Lottery website.

CASH IS KING/QUEEN

Here's a new one - with all of its top three prizes still out there. In fact, fewer than 70,000 of the 1.8 million total prizes have been won so far. Tickets for Cash is King/Queen cost $10 each and odds of winning are 1 in 3.72.

How to Play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "STACK OF CASH" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to the ROYAL NUMBER, win all 16 prizes shown for that play area.

Bonus:

Reveal a "STAR" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

If you like to play - this is new one could have good chances. Find the game near you on the Michigan Lottery's site here.

(Photo courtesy: Michigan Lottery)

DOUBLE DIAMOND

The last time we wrote about the scratch-off prizes, all three of the $1 million prizes were available. Now, just one Double Diamond $1 million prize remains after one was sold at a Stevensville Meijer on Sept. 29, 2022. The other million dollar prize was not listed on the Lottery's website.

Double Diamond costs $10 per play and comes with odds of 1 in 3.83.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Reveal 3 like symbols in the same SPIN, win the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "50X" symbol, win 50 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

FAST BONUS:

Reveal a "DOUBLE DIAMOND" symbol in any FAST spot, win that prize amount instantly!

Find out where you can play Double Diamond on Michigan Lottery's website.

LUCKY X50

How lucky are you feeling? There are still two $1 million prizes for the $10 ticket with odds of winning at 1 in 3.64.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

WINALL BONUS:

Get a "WINALL" symbol, win all 20 prizes shown.

If you win in any ROW, scratch the LUCKY MULTIPLIER in that same ROW to reveal a "1X", "5X", "10X", "20X" or "50X". Multiply your TOTAL winning prize in that same ROW by that number.

Find a retailer near you on the Michigan Lottery website.

MYSTERY MULTIPLIER

Just like Lucky X50, Mystery Multiplier still has two $1 million prizes with a cost of $10 per play. It comes with odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.75. By the way, the first two prizes for both Lucky X50 and Mystery Multiplier were both sold on June 21, 2022.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the MYSTERY NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "star", win that prize automatically.

Mystery Multiplier:

If you win, scratch each of the 4 Mystery Multiplier areas.

If you reveal a "2X", "3X", "5X" or "10X" symbol, multiply your TOTAL winning prize on this ticket by that number.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

Wanna play? Find out where you can play on the Lottery website.

PREMIERE PLAY

There are still two of the three jackpots remaining with odds of 1 in 3.69 to win a prize on Premiere Play. The first million dollar prize was won on April 19, 2022.

How to play:

$20, $30, $50 & $100 Bonus Play:

Reveal a "Diamond" in any BONUS PLAY, win that amount.

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the PREMIERE NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "$100", win $100.

Reveal a "WINALL", win all 16 PRIZES shown.

Play Premiere Play at a retailer near you, which you can find on the Michigan Lottery website.

RUBY MINE

There were a total of six $1 million prizes of Ruby Mine when the game started but now, two remain. At $10 and odds of 1 in 3.78, you could win $1,000,000 but there is limited availability. The first grand prize was sold on Sept. 24, 2020. It's been since August 2021 since someone won the $1 million prize on Ruby Mine.

How to play:

Get 3 like symbols in the same game, win PRIZE for that game.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "20X", win 20 TIMES that prize.

Get a "50X", win 50 TIMES that prize.

Count the number of "Ruby" symbols revealed in games 1-20 and refer to PRIZE LEGEND to determine prize won.

More than half of the game's prizes have been won but you can still get in. Find where to buy Ruby Mine here.

SIZZLING HOT 7'S

Sizzling Hot 7's will cost you $10 per ticket and started with more than 2.1 million total prizes - including three $1 million prizes. The first one was sold on Feb. 28 of this year - meaning there are still two grand prizes out there. The game has odds of 1 in 3.77 and is available for sale now.

How to play:

Hot $20, Hot $30, Hot $50 & Hot $100:

Reveal a RED "STAR" symbol in any HOT spot, win that amount.

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the HOT NUMBERS, win prize shown for that number.

If the matching YOUR NUMBER is RED, win DOUBLE that prize.

Reveal a RED "Flaming 7" symbol, win $50 instantly.

Find Sizzling Hot 7's near you on the Michigan Lottery website.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

THE BIG SPIN

The Big Spin still has most of it's 2.8 million prizes still out there including two $1 million winners. It has odds of 1 in 3.75 to win a prize. One of those was sold at a Taylor store in March of this year.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win that prize automatically.

WIN A LIVE BIG SPIN BY ENTERING YOUR SPIN CODE AT MIBIGSPIN.COM FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A GUARANTEED PRIZE FROM $100,000 TO $2,000,000!

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

Find out where you can play The Big Spin on Michigan Lottery's website.

$2,000,000 JUMBO CASH

With this game, tickets are going cost you twice as much. But the prizes are bigger. $2,000,000 Jumbo Cash costs $20 with odds of 1 in 3.51 to win a prize and there are still two $2 million prizes out there. It's been since Sept. 2021 since someone won the jackpot.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Bill" symbol, win $200 automatically.

JUMBO WIN: Reveal a "$500 Bill" symbol, win $500 instantly.

BONUS CASH: Reveal a "Star" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

You can find where to play $2,000,000 Jumbo Cash on the Michigan Lottery's website.

$2,000,000 MULTIPLIER SPECTACULAR

Another $20 ticket to and a top prize of $2 million. It also comes with odds of 1 in 3.57 of winning anything. And there's still one of the three top prizes still out there after one was claimed on March 21, 2023. The first prize was won on April 26, 2022.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X", win 2 TIMES that prize.Get a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "20X", win 20 TIMES that prize.

Get a "100X", win 100 TIMES that prize.

2nd Play Area:

Scratch entire play area.

Get a "dollar bill" in any spot, win prize shown below that symbol.

Get a "money bag", win DOUBLE that prize.

You can find where to play the $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular on the Michigan Lottery website.

20X CASHWORD

At $20, the prize for 20x Cashword is $1 million but odds are a slight increase from the first two games at 1 in 3.28. There's still one of three jackpots out there.

How to play:

PAGE 1:

Scratch the PAGE 1 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 1, Puzzle 2, Bonus Word 1, and Bonus Word 2 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in Puzzles 1 and 2 (not including red and purple words), win corresponding prize shown in the Prize Legend for that puzzle.

BONUS WORDS 1 and 2: If you match all six letters in a Bonus Word, win the prize shown in that word’s Prize box.

PAGE 2:

Scratch the PAGE 2 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 3, Puzzle 4, Bonus Word 3, and Bonus Word 4 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in Puzzles 3 and 4 (not including red and purple words), win corresponding prize shown in the Prize Legend for that puzzle.

BONUS WORDS 3 and 4: If you match all six letters in a Bonus Word, win the prize shown in that word’s Prize box.

If you have completely scratched any one red or purple word, win prize shown for that word. Words that share red or purple letters are not considered red or purple words. The entire word must appear in red or purple to win corresponding prize.

The BONUS WORDS and CROSSWORD puzzles are played separately. The number of words revealed between the CROSSWORD puzzles and the BONUS WORDS may not be added together to determine the prize won.

Multiplier: If you win, scratch the BONUS MULTIPLIER and multiply your TOTAL winning prize on this ticket by that number.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

You can still play 20X Cashword, just click here to find a location near you.

CASHWORD TIMES 20

This new game has 700,000 of its prizes claimed, and one was the $1 million prize – meaning there are still two more grand prizes out there. For $10 and odds of 1 in 3.28, you can win up to $1 million.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Scratch the PAGE 1 & 2 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters each.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 1, Puzzle 2, Bonus Word 1, and Bonus Word 2 on PAGE 1 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 3, Puzzle 4, Bonus Word 3, and Bonus Word 4 on PAGE 2 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in Puzzles 1, 2, 3 and 4 (not including blue and green words), win corresponding prize shown in the Prize Legend for that puzzle.

BONUS WORDS 1, 2, 3, & 4 : If you match all six letters in a Bonus Word, win the prize shown in that word’s Prize box.

The BONUS WORDS and CROSSWORD puzzles are played separately. The number of words revealed between the CROSSWORD puzzles and the BONUS WORDS may not be added together to determine the prize won.

BONUS MULTIPLIER: Multiply your TOTAL winning prize on this ticket by the number revealed in the Bonus Multiplier spot. If you win and you reveal a "1X" in the Bonus Multiplier area, prize remains the same. Reveal a "2X", win 2 times the prize. Reveal a "5X", win 5 times the prize. Reveal a "10X", win 10 times the prize. Reveal a "20X", win 20 times the prize.

You can find where to play Cashword Times 20 on the Michigan Lottery's website.

DIAMOND PAYOUT

This game, for $20 each, started with three jackpots and one has been won so far - sold at a CVS in West Bloomfield in 2021. That leaves two others out there and odd of 1 in 3.58 of winning any prize.

How to play:

Game 1/Game 2: Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS in the same game, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "10X" symbol in either Game and win 10 TIMES the prize shown below that symbol.

Bonus $50: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $50.

Bonus $75: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $75.

Bonus $100: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $100.

Find where to play Diamond Payout on the Michigan Lottery website.

FORTUNE

A new $20 game? Yes! Odds of winning one of the prizes is 1 in 3.36 and just 64,000 prizes have been claimed so far - none of which were the $2 million winners.

How to play:

Game 1:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the LUCKY NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "GOLD BAR" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "CLOVER" symbol, win $100 instantly!

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES that prize.

Game 2:

Reveal a "WIN" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

Game 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the FORTUNE NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "HORSESHOE" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "DIAMOND" symbol, win $200 instantly!

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize.

Each game is played separately!

You can find where to play FORTUNE at Michigan Lottery's website.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

JACKPOT MILLIONS

The lottery states there are still two $2 million tickets remaining – but did not list where the winning ticket was sold. For a $20 play and odds of 1 in 3.60, you can win one of 1.6 million remaining prizes.

How to play:

GAME 1:

Match three like amounts, win that amount.

GAMES 2-5:

Get 3 identical symbols in the same GAME, win prize shown for that GAME.

Get 3 "Stack of Cash" symbols in the same GAME, win TRIPLE that prize.

GAME 6:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "CASH" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Reveal a "3X" symbol, win TRIPLE that prize.

Reveal a "WINALL" symbol, win ALL 20 prizes shown.

Find where to play Jackpot Millions on Michigan Lottery's website.

LUCKY X100

Another $20 play for a chance of winning two remaining jackpots worth $2 million. This game started with three and one has already been claimed. The odds of this one are 1 in 3.49 and over 665,000 winning tickets remain.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

WINALL BONUS:

Get a "WINALL", win all 25 prizes shown.

If you win in any ROW, scratch the LUCKY MULTIPLIER in that same ROW to reveal a "1X", "5X", "10X", "20X","50X" or "100X".

Multiply your TOTAL winning prize in that same ROW by that number.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

Find out where you can play Lucky X100 on Michigan Lottery's website.

MAGNIFICENT 7S

This game wasn't up the last time we tabulated the prizes - but more than 1 million of its prizes have already been claimed, including one grand prize of $2 million. That was sold at a Kroger in Clarkston in December. The good news? There's still two more grand prizes out there and more than 827,000 prizes that can still be yours. The ticket will cost you $20 and has odds of 1 in 3.44.

How to play:

GAME 1:

Reveal a "MONEYBAG" symbol, win prize shown for that symbol.

GAME 2:

For each ROW, reveal 2 identical symbols, win prize for that ROW.

Reveal a "DIAMOND" symbol, instantly win that prize.

GAME 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "MONEYROLL" symbol and instantly win prize shown.

Reveal a "WINALL", WIN ALL 15 prizes shown!

BONUS:

Reveal a "7" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount!

Want a piece of the prizes? Find where to buy it on the lottery's website.

MAX YOUR MILLIONS

We'll stick with the $20 plays for another $2 million top prize with Max Your Millions. The odds are 1 in 3.63 and just over 600,000 winning tickets are still out there including two jackpots out of three.

How to play:

GAME 1:

Reveal 2 "Money Bag" symbols, win prize shown.

GAME 2:

If YOUR SYMBOL matches the MONEY SYMBOL in the same ROW, win prize shown for that ROW.

GAME 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "WINALL", win ALL 20 prizes shown in this game.

Wanna play? Find out where you can play on the Lottery website.

MILLIONAIRE MAKER II

There were a whopping 12 big prizes for this $20 game and so far, seven have been claimed. That means there's still five big winners out there. It comes with odds of 1 in 4.25 of winning any prize - none of which are under $40.

How to play:

Cash Bonus:

Get a "$40", "$50", "$100", "$200", or "$500" prize symbol in any one of the CASH BONUS spots, win that prize INSTANTLY!

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "$$" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize automatically.

Get a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win $100.

Find a Millionaire Maker II ticket near you on the Michigan Lottery website.

MONEY

If you could think of a more fitting name for a scratch-off – aside probably from the name scratch-off – Money might be the best name. It will cost you $20 to play and odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.69. But all three top prizes of $2 million are still available as this game is relatively new.

How to play:

GAME 1 & 2:

In the same GAME, match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "Bankroll" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "$100 Bill" symbol, win $100 instantly.

Each Game Plays separately.

BONUS NUMBER:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS in Game 1 or 2 to the BONUS NUMBER, win 5 TIMES that prize.

BIG BILL BONUS:

Reveal a "Stack of Cash" symbol in any of the BIG BILL BONUS spots, win that prize instantly.

Here's where you can find the new game near you.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

WILD TIME MILLIONS

If you want to win the $1 million prize, there's only one left out there out of three originally available. It has some of the better odds we've seen so far at 1 in 3.45 to win a prize.

How to play:

Play Area 1: Get 2 identical symbols in the same Row, win prize for that Row.

$50 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $50 instantly!

$100 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $100 instantly!

$200 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $200 instantly!

$500 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $500 instantly!

Main Play Area: Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number. Get a "Star" symbol, win that prize automatically. Get a "20X" symbol, win 20 TIMES that prize.

You can find where to play Play Wild Time Millions on the Michigan Lottery's website.

$200,000,000 RICHES!

At $30 per play, this is the next tier of scratch-off - and it comes with odds of 1 in 3.44 and grand prizes of $4 million. Of the original three grand prizes, two still remain. That first winner was sold way back on July 1, 2021, in Saginaw.

How to play:

$50 BONUS, $75 BONUS, $100 BONUS, $300 BONUS & $500 BONUS:

Get two identical symbols, win $50.

Get two identical symbols, win $75.

Get two identical symbols, win $100.

Get two identical symbols, win $300.

Get two identical symbols, win $500.

Main Play Area:

Match any of the YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize below that number.

Reveal a "CASH" symbol, win that prize instantly.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize shown.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown.

Reveal a "WINALL" symbol, win ALL 25 prizes shown!

Find where to play $200,000,000 on the Michigan Lottery website.

EXTREME CASH

The top prize for Extreme Cash is $4 million and there are still two winning jackpots that haven't been claimed. Coming in at $30 per play, it's the second most expensive ticket with odds of winning anything at 1 in 4.01.

How to play:

Game 1:

Reveal a "Money Bag" in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

Game 2:

Reveal a "Star" in any spot, win prize shown for that symbol.

Game 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "Coin" symbol, win DOUBLE the prize shown.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown.

You can find where to play Extreme Cash on the Michigan Lottery's website.

MILLIONAIRES CLUB

Say Yellow to another new new game - with the best odds of winning any prize that we've set yet at 1 in 3.21. Tickets cost $30 each but the top prize is $4 million and there are still over 1.7 million winning tickets available. Maybe one of those could be yours?

How to Play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Get a "100" symbol, win $100.

Get a "200" symbol, win $200.

Get a "Money Bag" symbol, win all 30 PRIZES shown.

Club Bonus:

Get a "Star" symbol in any one of the CLUB BONUS spots, win prize shown for that spot.

Find a retailer near you on the Michigan Lottery website.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

VIP MILLIONS

Two of the three $4 million jackpot winners are still waiting to be scratched off. For a $30 bet and odds of winning at 1 in 3.49, you could still get on one of nearly 1.5 million winnings tickets.

How to play:

BONUS $50, BONUS $100, BONUS $200, BONUS $300 & BONUS $600:

Get a "$50 Crown" symbol, win $50 instantly!

Get a "$100 Crown" symbol, win $100 instantly!

Get a "$200 Crown" symbol, win $200 instantly!

Get a "$300 Crown" symbol, win $300 instantly!

Get a "$600 Crown" symbol, win $600 instantly!

GAME 1:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the VIP NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "20X", win 20 TIMES that prize.

Get a "WINALL", WIN ALL 20 PRIZES SHOWN!

GAME 2:

Get a "Bill" symbol in any spot, win that prize automatically.

Get a "Diamond" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Play VIP Millions at a retailer near you, which you can find on the Michigan Lottery website.

$300,000,000 DIAMOND RICHES

The top prize for this ticket is $6 million and there are still two winning jackpots out there that have not been claimed. But you should also know, this is the most expensive ticket that the state has out there at $50 for a single play. The odds of winning anything are 1 in 3.05.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "100X" symbol, win 100 TIMES that prize.

Get a "500X" symbol, win 500 TIMES that prize.

Bonus:

Get a "Star" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

You can find where to play Diamond Riches on the Michigan Lottery's website.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

$6,000,000 JACKPOT

The lottery added a second $50 ticket recently - and $6,000,000 Jackpot has already had one of its $6 million prizes claimed at an Alpena store in March of this year. The $50 ticket comes with odds of winning at 1 in 3.01, slightly better than the previous game.

How to Play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X", win DOUBLE that prize.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "100X", win 100 TIMES that prize.

Get a "500X", win 500 TIMES that prize.

Jackpot Bonus:

Get a "STAR" symbol in any JACKPOT BONUS spot, win prize shown for that spot.

You can find where to play $6,000,000 Jackpot on the Michigan Lottery's website.