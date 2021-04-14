Michigan man, 5-year-old girl killed in shooting; 3-year-old boy critically hurt

Two people -- a man and a 5-year-old girl -- have been shot to death and a 3-year-old boy critically wounded in a mid-Michigan home.

According to the Eaton County sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Old River Trail in Delta Township, just west of Lansing.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl both shot to death inside the home. The 3-year-old boy was also shot but was still alive.

WLNS reports deputies quickly started aid and he was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

According to WLNS, a neighbor said that the family has lived in the area for less than a year.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.