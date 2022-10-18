Michigan man accused of posting girlfriend's nude photos online, pretending to be her

article

A Michigan man is accused of posting nude photos and videos of his girlfriend online, and pretending to be her while talking to men.

The girlfriend of 42-year-old John Michael Miller, of Alpena, reported him to Michigan State Police in February 2021. She told police he was posting pornographic images and videos without her consent and had been pretending to be her while talking to a man online for two years.

Miller allegedly invited the man over to watch them have sex through the window.

The victim said she found out about this when the man showed up at her home because he hadn't heard from her in a while and was concerned. The man then realized he hadn't been talking to the victim.

During the investigation, police said they found the victim's photos posted on several adult websites. They also discovered that Miller had been sending her photos to other men.

An arrest warrant was authorized in May.

On May 27, troopers contacted Miller and informed him of the arrest warrant. Miller posted bond and was given a court date of June 21. The arraignment was postponed until Oct. 18.

Miller waived his arraignment. He is charged with one count of malicious use telecommunications device, one count of intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.