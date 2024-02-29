Michigan man accused of stealing from father who was in assisted living

While his father was in assisted living, a Michigan man was spending his dad's money, authorities allege.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office, 44-year-old Clayton Yorks's father moved into an assisted living facility in November 2021. After this happened, Yorks allegedly started using his father's debit card to pay his bills and make other purchases.

Authorities say Yorks, who lives in Battle Creek, illegally spent nearly all of his father's monthly income until September 2022.

"When a vulnerable adult moves into a residential care setting, it is not open season on their bank account and income," said Nessel. "Those who take advantage of a family member engage in an egregious breach of trust. My office will continue to investigate and prosecute these cases of suspected vulnerable adult abuse, and I encourage anyone out there who suspects such abuse to report it to my dedicated team of investigators."

Yorks was charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 - $20,000. He was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.