article

The Brief A 42-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a woman during an argument in White Lake Township. Police were called to the home over the weekend after a child called 911 saying his parents were fighting. The suspect is expected to in court on Tuesday afternoon.



A man is expected in court following his arrest in connection with a non-fatal stabbing at a White Lake Township home over the weekend.

The 42-year-old defendant, identified as Abdou Sall, is expected to be in court for his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Big picture view:

Just after 12 p.m. on Jan. 10, police received a 911 call from a child at a home on Mead Lane.

The juvenile caller told the dispatch center that his mom and dad were fighting, and they needed assistance. While police were en route, the child called again and said his dad had stabbed his mom.

When they arrived at the home in the 1700 block of Mead Ln, they found a 42-year-old man standing in the driveway. He was detained without incident before police moved into the home.

Inside, police found a 40-year-old female lying face down on the floor with a stab wound in her back.

Emergency medical crews were called to the home before the victim was taken to the hospital. She's currently in stable condition.

What's next:

The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be in court for an arraignment. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police are recommending charges of assault with intent to murder.