Michigan man arrested at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel in connection with missing estranged wife's murder

Windsor police arrested a Michigan man Monday in connection with the murder of his estranged wife.

Brian Aaron Marbury, 45, of Detroit, was caught just after 9 p.m. near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. Marbury is now charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 36-year-old Sahra Bulle.

Police said Bulle was last seen in Canada on May 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) and www.catchcrooks.com.