Shots fired into University of Michigan apartment after woman walks into man's home asking for water

University of Michigan police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired into a campus apartment Monday night.

Police said an unknown woman entered a man's apartment at Northwood II in Ann Arbor around 8:25 p.m. after asking for a glass of water and directions. The man said the woman had an unopened folding knife in her hand, and there was a brief scuffle before she left.

The man said two gunshots were then fired through a window within a minute of him closing the door. No one was hit.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is described as a white woman between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall with red hair worn in long braids. She is about 22 or 23 years old and weighs about 120 pounds. She was wearing a pink cropped shirt and a short jean jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-763-1131 or call 911.