Michigan man arrested for impersonating deputy, detaining students and bus driver

A northern Michigan man is accused of posing as a sheriff's deputy and detaining students who were being dropped off at a bus stop.

According to Michigan State Police, a Hale Community Schools bus stopped, so students could exit at the South Branch Fire Department around 4:20 p.m. Friday While the students were getting off, the driver noticed that a student had a bloody nose. The driver pulled the bus into the fire department parking lot to check on the student and see if they were assaulted.

While investigating, a 63-year-old West Branch man approached the bus driver and indicated he was an Iosco County Sheriff’s deputy, police said. He detained the bus and its occupants for about 20 minutes until MSP troopers arrived.

Police said the suspect was arrested and released on bond. He isn't being named because he hasn't been arraigned.