A break in a 43-year murder case led to the arrest of a Michigan man.

Douglas Laming, 70, of Fort Gratiot is facing charges in connection with the 1980 murder of 21-year-old Karen Umphrey. Her body was found in the State Game Area in Beards Hills on the morning of Nov. 2, 1980.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office worked with Michigan State Police and Othram, a company specializing in forensic genetic genecology, to solve the crime.

Advancements in DNA and forensic genetic genecology led investigators to Laming. They then spoke to people who knew Laming and Umphrey more than 40 years ago as they gathered information and made connections.

Laming was arraigned Sunday on a felony murder charge.