Michigan man arrested in Washington DC in suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court

A Michigan man has been identified as a suspect who was found sitting inside of a suspicious vehicle in front of the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday.

U.S. Capitol Police were investigating the suspicious vehicle around 10 a.m. but did not elaborate on why the vehicle was deemed suspicious. During an update Tuesday morning, Capitol Police Deputy Chief Jason Bell said the man was illegally parked in front of the Supreme Court.

Bell said officers immediately responded but the man refused to talk. Instead, the man said something to the effect of "the time for talking is done," Bell said.

Negotiators were brought in to try to talk to the man but he refused to engage. Eventually, police moved in and arrested him.

The Capitol Police identified the suspect as Dale Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan.

Kimball is a rural community west of Port Huron, Michigan, and is about 57 miles northeast of Detroit.

According to Capitol Police, there were not any weapons found on Melvin.

Around 11 a.m., an hour later, police said that "everyone is safe".

FOX 2 is working to learn more about Melvin and the situation at the Supreme Court.