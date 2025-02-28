Michigan man charged after allegedly threatening to kill sheriff

The Brief Leonard Sannes is accused of threatening to kill the Manistee County Sheriff on Facebook. Sannes was arrested and charged after someone reported the posts to police. He is also facing charges for possessing a short-barreled shotgun, which was allegedly found in his home.



A northern Michigan man is now facing charges after he allegedly posted threats aimed at a sheriff and other officials on social media.

Leonard Sannes, 40, of Manistee, was arrested Feb. 23 after police received a tip about his threatening posts.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, Sannes allegedly threatened to kill the Manistee County Sheriff on Facebook. He was also posting threats directed at other officials, MSP said.

Police learned about the posts the morning of Feb. 23. They launched an investigation and surveilled Sannes, who was then arrested during a traffic stop after he left his home later that day.

During a search of Sannes' home, police said they found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

What's next:

Sannes was charged with aggravated stalking, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

He is being held in the Mason County Jail on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.