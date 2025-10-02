Michigan man charged with contacting teen for sex by undercover police online

The Brief A Blissfield man was charged with using social media to contact a teen for sex. Robert Anthony Lintzenich is facing four counts in the accused crime. A state police officer was posing as an underage girl on social media Lintzenich allegedly contacted.



A 59-year-old Lenawee County man is facing charges of using a computer to commit a crime by accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

The backstory:

Robert Anthony Lintzenich, of Blissfield, is facing charges using social media to communicate with a Michigan State Police officer that he thought was a teen girl for the purpose of inappropriate sexual contact.

Investigators said this took place Tuesday at 9:20 p.m. and at the time, Northville Township police, Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, along with Homeland Security, and the Canton Special Operations Group, were conducting an online undercover chat operation.

The investigation resulted in the identification and arrest of the defendant later the same night.

Robert Anthony Lintzenich has been charged with child sexually abusive activity, accosting a minor for immoral Purposes, and two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

"These are not original ideas, but they are extremely important. Always communicate with your children about internet safety," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a release.

Worthy said a good practice for parents is to set privacy controls to restrict access to inappropriate content and monitor online activities. Predators often make connections with children by having conversations in chat rooms.

Explain why your child should never chat privately with anyone they don’t know, even if the conversations seem innocent.

"We must be ever vigilant when it comes to teaching our children about online predators," she said.

He was arraigned Thursday in district court and received a $1 million/10% bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

Lintzenich is ordered no contact with any person under 18 years of age and not be at any location with any person under 18 years of age.

He is allowed to use a computer for work or court matters and may use cell phones to make phone calls only.

