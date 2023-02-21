Michigan man charged with 2 felonies after claiming to be firefighter at house fire

An 18-year-old Grand Blanc man was identified as a firefighter impersonator caught at a scene last week.

Ethyn Clark was arraigned on Friday on charges of impersonating a firefighter and use of a receiver or scanner in the commission of a felony.

According to the Unadilla Township Police Department, firefighters were at a fire on Van Syckle Court on the afternoon of Feb. 13 when Clark arrived in a personal vehicle that had emergency lights and a siren. Police said Clark had minimal firefighting gear – a helmet, safety vest, and a radio.

He told police he was with the Brighton Fire Department, which is about 20 miles from the township. However, that department was not called to assist.

When he wasn't allowed to help, Clark left. Police were notified of what happened and talked to Clark, who they say admitted to being at the fire and responding to fires in other counties. Police said they recovered the radio and clothing used, as well as other evidence.