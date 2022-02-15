Michigan man charged with domestic violence, other crimes after allegedly assaulting wife over cold pizza

A northern Michigan man was charged with domestic assault and multiple other crimes after police responded to a 911 call from a woman who said her husband had attacked her and threw one of the couple's dogs.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene over the weekend around 9 p.m. at a home in Otsego Lake Township.

When police arrived, the observed a woman holding a baby and a man wearing only his underwear outside. The man, later identified as 30-year-old Ross Allen Spreeman, appeared drunk and was brought inside to be interviewed due to the cold temperatures. The woman and her baby also went inside.

According to the woman, her husband had been drinking when she went to get a pizza for dinner. When she returned, he had fallen asleep.

But when Spreeman woke up, state police said he was angry the pizza was cold and physically assaulted his wife. He also threw one of the dogs in the bathtub before grabbing a rifle from the living room and threatening to shoot it.

The woman went into the baby's bedroom where the other dog was. Spreeman allegedly wouldn't allow the woman to leave, prompting the woman to call police from her cell phone.

When the dogs began barking and Spreeman left to check what was going on, his wife also left the room to go outside and meet the troopers.

Spreeman was eventually arrested and lodged at the Otsego County Jail.

He's since been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and domestic violence.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24.