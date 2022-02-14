Man accused of driving at Detroit officers, hitting police car before being shot

A man is facing charges after he's accused of driving a stolen vehicle at Detroit police officers and running into a police car last week.

Zachery Ryan Davis, 18, is charged with intent to murder and third-degree fleeing and eluding.

Police said they were looking for a stolen vehicle just after 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Chalfonte and Ardmore streets when they saw Davis in the vehicle.

Davis is accused of fleeing before stopping at Chalfonte and Mark Twain streets. When officers got out of their vehicles, Davis is accused of turning his vehicle toward them, so the officers got back in their vehicles.

Once inside, Davis is accused of driving into a police car. Police shot at Davis, who they say hit the police car a second time before he was shot.

Davis was arrested and treated at a hospital.

He was given a $1,000,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, he will have to wear a GPS tether.