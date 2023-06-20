Michigan man charged with murder after woman shot, killed while sitting on patio with husband

article

A man is facing charges stemming from a murder at a southwest Michigan home over the weekend.

David Mabry, 60, of Stevensville, is accused of shooting and killing the 57-year-old woman while she was sitting on a porch of a home in the 2100 block of Russell Road in Berrien County's Baroda Township around 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman was sitting with her husband when Mabry stopped by and pulled out a gun unprovoked.

Mabry fled after the woman's husband was able to disarm him, police said. He was caught and arrested without further incident.

Mabry is facing open murder and weapons charges. He is currently at the Berrien County Jail.