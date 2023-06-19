Woman shot, killed while sitting with her husband on patio of southwest Michigan home

article

A woman is dead after someone she and her husband knew shot her Sunday afternoon at a southwest Michigan home.

Michigan State Police said the couple was sitting on a patio at a home in the 2100 block of Russell Road in Berrien County's Baroda Township when the suspect came over around 2:10 p.m.

Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out of his pocket unprovoked and killed the woman. The suspect was disarmed after a brief struggle with the victim's husband.

The 60-year-old suspect, who is from Stevensville, then fled. Police located him and arrested him without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.