Woman shot, killed while sitting with her husband on patio of southwest Michigan home
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is dead after someone she and her husband knew shot her Sunday afternoon at a southwest Michigan home.
Michigan State Police said the couple was sitting on a patio at a home in the 2100 block of Russell Road in Berrien County's Baroda Township when the suspect came over around 2:10 p.m.
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out of his pocket unprovoked and killed the woman. The suspect was disarmed after a brief struggle with the victim's husband.
The 60-year-old suspect, who is from Stevensville, then fled. Police located him and arrested him without incident.
An investigation is ongoing.