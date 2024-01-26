Michigan man charged with sexually abusing daughter for years

A Michigan man who allegedly sexually abused his daughter multiple times between 1999 and 2007 is now facing charges for the crimes.

John Hendrickson, 58, of Bellaire, is accused of sexually abusing his daughter when she was 9-15 years old. He is now charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Calhoun County and four counts in Allegan County.

Authorities say Hendrickson is accused of committing the crimes at his home and in his vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on John Hendrickson is asked to call the Michigan State Police Post in Gaylord at 989-732-2778.

"I am grateful for the courage of the victim who came forward, years after suffering multiple alleged assaults, to pursue accountability for her attacker," said Michigan Attorney General Nessel. "These charges reflect the significant harm inflicted throughout her childhood. I hope all victims of childhood sexual assault know my department is available to them, to be heard in a victim-centered and trauma-informed way, and that criminal charges remain possible even years after the criminal activity transpired."