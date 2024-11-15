Michigan man convicted after selling fentanyl that caused fatal overdose

article

A Michigan man was found guilty this week of selling fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose in 2022.

According to the Michigan Department of Justice, Antjuan Pierre Jackson, 39, of Kalamazoo, sold fentanyl to a person on Nov. 23, 2022. The powerful drug led to the victim's death.

Less than a week later, authorities said they found more than 80 grams of fentanyl in Jackson's home, along with cash, a scale, and drug packaging materials.

Jackson was found guilty of distribution of fentanyl causing death and possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He will be sentenced in February.

"Illicit street drugs claim more lives across Michigan and the United States than ever before," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Only a speck of fentanyl can kill. And because drug suppliers are mixing fentanyl into almost every illicit drug, users may not even realize they’re taking a lethal dose of fentanyl that will leave them dead in minutes. My office is committed to disrupting the pipelines that distribute these poisons in our communities."