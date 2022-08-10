Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.

A 25-year-old Jonesville woman was also injured. She was airlifted to a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.